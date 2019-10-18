Cherry tomatoes in salads and eaten fresh, large tomatoes sliced into sandwiches with cucumber and ham, medium-sized tomatoes cut into quarters and served with dinner, tomatoes sliced on crackers with cracked pepper and cheese - How do you like your tomatoes?

With many heritage varieties of tomatoes now readily available they come in all sorts of colours; yellow, purple, black, orange, green, striped and of course red.

READ MORE:
Premium - Gareth Carter (Gardening): Lawns, vegetables, flowers and weeds - it's all to do this spring
Gareth Carter: Nature's planting time
Gareth Carter: Fresh fruit one of gardening's

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.