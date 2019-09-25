This December marks half-a-century since the Te Awamutu Rose Garden opened, putting the small rural community on the map as the 'Rosetown of the World'. Bethany Rolston dives into the past to learn more about the Te Awamutu couple key in establishing the famous garden. Patrick (Pat) and Patricia (Paddy) Stephens have passed on, but she meets their son Paul Stephens to hear stories about the legendary couple honoured in the town's Walk of Fame.

Pat and Paddy Stephens were never supposed to live in Te Awamutu.

The couple met and fell in love in Auckland and decided to move

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.