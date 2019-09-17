On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Hundreds of gardening enthusiasts turned out for the annual Spring Flower Show held at the Turner Centre last Friday and Saturday by the Kerikeri Garden Club.
Attractions included contests for best blooms and floral arrangements, trading tables, a pop-up cafe, a photo contest, a display by Kerikeri Men's Shed and local schoolchildren exhibiting vegetable animals, flower plates and dried flower arrangements.
The overall champion Josephine Cook Rosebowl went to heritage rose enthusiast Ann Truscott, of Paihia, for a Rosa laevigata.
The evergreen rose originated in China but has become naturalised in the US where it is now a symbol of the Cherokee people, hence its common name, the Cherokee rose.