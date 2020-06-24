More than a dozen people have appeared in court in Tauranga charged as part of a covert police operation targeting the Mongols motorcycle gang.

Police carried out raids in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato today and yesterday as part of the final phase of Operation Silk.

The long-running inquiry was organised by the National Organised Crime Group.

In a statement today, police said 18 search warrants had been carried out and 17 people, ranging in age from 19 to 66, faced 263 charges. Further arrests were anticipated.

In total, 13 guns had been seized, including an MP38 submachine gun and loaded AK47s.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mongols president Jim Thacker, vice-president Hone Ronaki and sergeant-at-arms Leon "the Wolf" Huritu appeared in the Tauranga District Court via audiovisual link and were denied bail.

Ronaki faced a range of charges including, participating in organised crime, supply or dealing of methamphetamine, possession for supply of methamphetamine, money laundering, unlawful possession of a firearm, and obstructs or perverts the course of justice.

As he left the dock he called out "love you" to supporters in the public gallery, which was reciprocated.

Advertisement

Thacker faced 11 charges including participating in organised crime, money laundering, supplying or dealing methamphetamine, aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Huritu's seven charges included participating in organised crime, money laundering, possessing methamphetamine for supply and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Frederick Whare, who faced drug, gun, money laundering and organised crime charges, was also remanded in custody.

Today, three more defendants were remanded in custody after appearing in the same court: Yasmin Rose Patten, Timiwaata Hare Wiremu and Te Reneti Brook Tarau.

Tarau, 20, of Te Puke, was charged with conspiring to supply methamphetamine as well as possessing and supplying methamphetamine, and participating in organised crime.

He was denied bail. He was escorted out of the courtroom shouting obscenities and accusations of racism at the judge and police. He also called out "I love you" to people in the public gallery.

Patten, 33, of Whakamarama was also denied bail. She was charged with supplying methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as possessing methamphetamine for supply.

Wiremu, 39, of Rotorua, faced 12 charges, including supplying and possessing for supply methamphetamine, cocaine and LSD, as well as conspiring to supply methamphetamine.

Advertisement

Elijah David Eruera Wanoa, 24, of Whakatāne, was remanded on bail on Wednesday. He was charged with participating in organised crime. Wanoa was already on bail for two previous firearms offences - both denied - which the Crown sought to link with the Operation Silk charge.

Seven other defendants who appeared on Tuesday were released on bail.

Kane Ronaki was charged with participating in organised crime and three charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Chavei Smith was charged with participating in organised crime, supply and possession for supply of methamphetamine, possession or selling of prohibited firearms, and two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Falcon-Reign Smith was charged with participating in organised crime and three charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. Iritana Wanoa faced a single charge of engaging in money laundering.

Paula Wanoa faced two charges of engaging in money laundering, four of possession for supply of cannabis, two of selling or supply of cannabis, one of conspiring to deal cannabis and one of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Wairaka Whare was charged with supply or dealing of methamphetamine, conspiring to deal methamphetamine and possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Charlene Williams faced seven charges of supply or dealing methamphetamine and eight charges of possession for supply of methamphetamine.

All defendants were scheduled to reappear in court on August 24.

Today police continued to appeal for information about the whereabouts of senior Mongols member Brodie Collins-Haskins of Auckland, who is facing several charges.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams said he "could be anywhere".

The Australian national, 26, should not be approached by members of the public.

"Our view would be if you see him or observe him please contact your local police," Williams said.