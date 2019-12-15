The Kensington Tavern Onerahi Central premiers have finished 2019 on a high with a convincing 63-run win over Duracrete Products City on Saturday.

After posting 197 for 7 on a fairly benign Kensington Park wicket, the home side had City teetering at 32 for 6 inside 10 overs, losing five wickets for just 17 runs in their round eight Lion Red Cup ODI match.

Despite a valiant 69-run 10th wicket partnership between Craig Elliott and Pradeep Kumar, City were eventually all out for 134 in the 35th over.

Onerahi's Todd Beehre turns back for a second run in a game-saving 96-run partnership with Ben Litchfield. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With players unavailable from both teams due to Northland commitments, Onerahi's Sam Walker said his younger players stepped up to the mark.

"You've got to say it was an all-round performance and the guys that came up from the reserves were exceptional," he said.

Onerahi were on the backfoot early as openers Austin Ryburn and Jack Ellis were dismissed inside three overs with just 14 runs on the board. However, that brought Todd Beehre and Ben Litchfield to the crease who saved the innings for the hosts.

The 96-run partnership between Litchfield (60) and Beehre (50) was enough for Onerahi to set a competitive total of 197 after 48 overs. City bowlers Kieran Nelson, Ryan Krige and Terschwin Raubenheimer all picked up two wickets.

City paceman Kieran Nelson bursts through the crease on his way to picking up two wickets from his 10 overs. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"It was obviously a poor start but it was a really good partnership between 15-year-old Ben Litchfield on debut and Todd Beehre," Walker said.

"The wickets at Kensington Park this year have been excellent so even two wickets down, we felt confident of posting up around 160, so to almost get 200 was a nice bonus.

Walker commended Litchfield on a crucial innings which complimented the good form he had shown in the reserve grade with Whangārei Boys' High School.

"[Litchfield] is a switched-on kid and the good thing is; he listens, he's got all the shots and he's got the right temperament to go a long way in the game."

Onerahi finished third in the local T20 competition and now sit fifth and out of contention for the 50-over final. Walker hoped the team could use the win as momentum going into the two-day competition in January.

"I think it's just about trying to carry on that momentum after Christmas, looking to give these youngsters a go and a chance to express themselves."

In reply to Onerahi's 197 on Saturday, City started in the worst possible fashion, losing dangerous opener Joey Yovich in the first over without scoring off the bowling of Walker.

When 2019 Northland Taniwha coach Derren Witcombe was adjudged out LBW to Sean Daniels in the fourth over, it started a mighty collapse which saw the visitors six wickets down for just 32.

City players Derren Witcombe (left) and Joey Yovich discuss tactics. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Under threat of an embarrassing defeat, number five batsman Craig Elliot stood firm for City as he made an undefeated 76 before his side lost their 10th wicket. Daniels and Walker were deadly for Onerahi, taking four and three wickets respectively.

Yovich said their opposition played their hand well after winning the toss and batting on a well-used pitch.

"[Onerahi] put runs on the board and around 200 was always going to take some work for a team batting second and losing early wickets," he said.

"From there, we never really got any momentum apart from Craig Elliott, who played a really good hand through the middle."

In what had been a disappointing season for the premier side in comparison to previous years, Yovich said he was confident the work done now with younger players would pay off in the future.

"As a club, we took on board that it was going to be a development phase of bringing in some new young players and looking to the future, which I think is quite important."

In the other game of round, Motel Sierra Kamo were bowled out cheaply by Westech Automotive Maungakaramea at the Maungakaramea Domain on Saturday. All out for under 100, the visitors had their first innings total chased down with Maungakaramea's Ian Page leading the way with an unbeaten 41.

The scheduled game between Kaipara Flats and FMG Northern was postponed until January 12.



Next weekend's fixtures (Dec 21):



T20 finals at Cobham Oval

Reserves: Maungakaramea v Bream Bay at 10:30am

Premiers: Maungakaramea v Kamo at 2pm