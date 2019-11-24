Ahipara lwoman Kea Perene is breaking new ground on the national sporting scene, teaching cricket through te reo Māori in Far North schools.

Perene, a 20-year-old employee of Northern Districts Cricket, is considered the first in New Zealand to be teaching cricket using the Māori language to about a dozen schools from Kawakawa to Te Hapua, working up to five days a week alongside fulltime study.

For someone who started out knowing virtually nothing about cricket, Kea Perene has come on in leaps and bounds in her cricketing knowlegde. Photo / Adam Pearse
To make her efforts even more impressive, the former NorthTec student and current Te Wānanga o Raukawa student was 37 weeks pregnant.

"I'm look forward to moving into next year juggling being a fulltime

