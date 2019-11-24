On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Ahipara lwoman Kea Perene is breaking new ground on the national sporting scene, teaching cricket through te reo Māori in Far North schools.
Perene, a 20-year-old employee of Northern Districts Cricket, is considered the first in New Zealand to be teaching cricket using the Māori language to about a dozen schools from Kawakawa to Te Hapua, working up to five days a week alongside fulltime study.
To make her efforts even more impressive, the former NorthTec student and current Te Wānanga o Raukawa student was 37 weeks pregnant.
"I'm look forward to moving into next year juggling being a fulltimemother, a fulltime student and still juggling work, making it as valuable as possible," Perene said.
Perene is now on maternity leave but last Friday travelled to Paparore School in Waipapakauri where she delivered the fourth training of a four-part cricket programme, which encouraged children to engage with te reo Māori as they learned fundamental cricket skills.
Perene confessed when she left Kaitaia College she had no idea what she wanted to do. After a stint in Whangārei at NorthTec, Perene moved home to be closer to family and saw the benefit of distance learning through Otaki's Te Wānanga o Raukawa where she studied sport and recreation.
"I knew I loved sport, I was good at it and I love being around people.
"Now making the move to do distance learning, it allows me to work and carry on my everyday life and completing everything I can."
Perene first worked for the Northland Rugby Union, holding school sports programmes during term and holiday time. After making the switch to Northland and Northern Districts cricket, Perene said she had learned a lot about how cricket was sometimes unknown in the Far North.
"Some of these kids had never held a cricket bat before, some of them didn't even know the difference between a cricket ball and a tennis ball, so it's little things like that that made me realise how limited the Far North can be," she said.
"The children up here, girls do netball, boys do rugby and it's kind of about breaking that culture and bringing more opportunities to the Far North."