I'm a firm believer that history and tradition is something worth preserving, not to be forgotten.

It should be something we take pride in, documenting the roots of your family, town or country whether it be good or bad, honourable or shameful.

After covering the past, present and future of Whangārei's Jubilee Park for the better part of a month now, I've come to understand how central the park is to people's memory of the city, particularly in the rugby league community, and how ashamed and disheartened they are to see it a shadow of what it once was.

Memories locked away. Northland stalwarts can remember a better time for rugby league at Jubilee Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Memories locked away. Northland stalwarts can remember a better time for rugby league at Jubilee Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

You

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.