What is a father to say of his own rugby knowledge when three of his sons reach the game's professional level, including the All Blacks?

Some would shout it from the rooftops, most likely in the pub or on the sideline as they believe everyone and anyone should benefit from their extensive knowledge of the game, proven undoubtedly by the success of their flesh and blood.

Not Bernard Goodhue, father to All Black Jack and Super Rugby players Josh and Cameron.

Goodhue, 60, said his experience coaching his children through rugby showed him how hard it is to be a good coach. Photo / Michael Cunningham
This Kawakawa farmer is under no such illusion and is all too happy to credit his sons' achievements to

