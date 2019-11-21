Sport is often considered a family affair, and nothing could be more true for the Child family.

Originally from Maungakaramea, the Child family has competed in dog trials for four generations and the legacy is continued by brothers Neville and Murray, as well as Neville's son, Stuart.

Both Neville and Stuart will soon have the honour of representing New Zealand when they to travel to Nelson to compete in a four-man test team against Australia tomorrow and Sunday.

Stuart Child, 44, keeps a close eye on the sheep with dog Brodie coming up on the left. Photo / Supplied
Stuart Child, 44, keeps a close eye on the sheep with dog Brodie coming up on the left. Photo / Supplied

The pair's national selection seemed written in the stars as at the 2019 New Zealand Sheep Dog Championships in Ōhaeawai in May,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.