COMMENT

Another Rugby World Cup done and dusted. They seem to roll around almost as quick as Christmases.

On field, no single country escaped getting both done and dusted. But South Africa got done and dusted - by us, as it happened - on a day when luckily it didn't matter too much, and so they eventually got to hoist the Cup.

All credit, we took it on the chin. But then, we've had quite a lot of practice at that. Despite almost totally dominating the world rankings for the last two or three decades, we've only managed to get

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.