If you mention the team of '63 around anyone involved with the Te Puna Rugby Club, they will know exactly what you are talking about. In 1963, the club's senior men's team were the dominant force in Western Bay of Plenty, beating Tauranga Old Boys in the championship final. Members of that legendary team joined hundreds of other Te Puna faithful at Maramatanga Park at the weekend to celebrate the club's centenary. Young and old gathered to share memories and revel in what has been a fantastic year for the club. Sports reporter David Beck was there.

