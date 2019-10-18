It's hard to find the right words to describe Northland's season in New Zealand's provincial rugby competitions this year.

When considering both the Taniwha and the Kauri in the same thought, you could say it's been a pretty mixed season.

Starting with the Taniwha, it's been a hard, long road. A consistent and unrelenting injury cloud was firmly fixed in place over the men from Northland this season with 11 players out injured before their last game against Otago last weekend.

Northland Taniwha head coach Derren Witcombe will be hoping his side comes back stronger in 2020. Photo / Photosport
Northland Taniwha head coach Derren Witcombe will be hoping his side comes back stronger in 2020. Photo / Photosport

The loss of experienced players like Tom Robinson, Jordan Olsen, Josh Goodhue and Rene Ranger was huge for a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.