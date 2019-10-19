Two of Northland's most promising karate talents are just days away from one of the biggest tournaments of their lives.

D'Artagnan Gould, 15, and Kingiteahuahu Tana, 14, left Northland yesterday winging their way to Santiago, Chile, ahead of the World Junior Karate Championships which will be held from Wednesday to Sunday next week.

Both students of the Miyagi Kan karate club in Whangārei, Gould and Tana will fancy their chances on the world stage after a very successful few years in the sport.

Both have reached the top of their respective age groups and weight classes in Oceania, Gould winning

