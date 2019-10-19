On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Two of Northland's most promising karate talents are just days away from one of the biggest tournaments of their lives.
D'Artagnan Gould, 15, and Kingiteahuahu Tana, 14, left Northland yesterday winging their way to Santiago, Chile, ahead of the World Junior Karate Championships which will be held from Wednesday to Sunday next week.
Both students of the Miyagi Kan karate club in Whangārei, Gould and Tana will fancy their chances on the world stage after a very successful few years in the sport.
Both have reached the top of their respective age groups and weight classes in Oceania, Gould winningthree consecutive Oceania titles and Tana winning two consecutive titles.
The pair's recent form suggested more silverware was in store as it was only last month when they took out the team kumite 14 to 15 years division at the World Goju-Ryu Karate Federation championships in Malaysia. Gould won another gold in the individual kumite 14 to 15 years, over 70kg division.
The competition in Malaysia saw two competitors fight each other for two minutes or until one fighter had scored eight points more than their opponent. After two minutes, the winner was the fighter with the most points.
A varying number of points are awarded for different blows on different parts of the body. Penalties are also awarded if a blow is considered to be excessive contact or if a fighter violates any other rules such as leaving the eight metre by eight metre matted area and poor defence.
Their medals added to the seven other medals earned by the club's team of eight under the tutelage of coach Craig Nordstrand. However, the three Northlanders will be hoping to further add to that tally after next week.
"I'm feeling good, feeling great, [training] has been hard and intense which is good," Gould said.
"Of course, I'm hoping to win but it's also good gaining more experience fighting people from all around the world and experiencing what it's like in Chile."
The Pompallier Catholic College student started in the sport about 10 years ago when his father pointed him towards karate while his mother pointed towards the piano. Now winning medals in karate and playing piano in a band, Gould said he relished the physicality of karate.
"I enjoy just training with everyone and watching everyone build each other's levels up and also the intensity.