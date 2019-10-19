

Two of Northland's most promising karate talents are just days away from one of the biggest tournaments of their lives.

D'Artagnan Gould, 15, and Kingiteahuahu Tana, 14, left Northland yesterday winging their way to Santiago, Chile, ahead of the World Junior Karate Championships which will be held from Wednesday to Sunday next week.

Both students of the Miyagi Kan karate club in Whangārei, Gould and Tana will fancy their chances on the world stage after a very successful few years in the sport.

Both have reached the top of their respective age groups and weight classes in Oceania, Gould winning three consecutive Oceania titles and Tana winning two consecutive titles.

The pair's recent form suggested more silverware was in store as it was only last month when they took out the team kumite 14 to 15 years division at the World Goju-Ryu Karate Federation championships in Malaysia. Gould won another gold in the individual kumite 14 to 15 years, over 70kg division.

Students D'Artagnan Gould (right) and Kingiteahuahu Tana (centre) travelled with coach Craig Nordstrand to attend one of the most crucial competitions for their karate development. Photo / John Stone

The competition in Malaysia saw two competitors fight each other for two minutes or until one fighter had scored eight points more than their opponent. After two minutes, the winner was the fighter with the most points.

A varying number of points are awarded for different blows on different parts of the body. Penalties are also awarded if a blow is considered to be excessive contact or if a fighter violates any other rules such as leaving the eight metre by eight metre matted area and poor defence.

Their medals added to the seven other medals earned by the club's team of eight under the tutelage of coach Craig Nordstrand. However, the three Northlanders will be hoping to further add to that tally after next week.

"I'm feeling good, feeling great, [training] has been hard and intense which is good," Gould said.

"Of course, I'm hoping to win but it's also good gaining more experience fighting people from all around the world and experiencing what it's like in Chile."

The speed and intensity with which D'Artagnan Gould (seen here) and Kingiteahuahu Tana compete has helped them become very successful in their age grade. Photo / John Stone

The Pompallier Catholic College student started in the sport about 10 years ago when his father pointed him towards karate while his mother pointed towards the piano. Now winning medals in karate and playing piano in a band, Gould said he relished the physicality of karate.

"I enjoy just training with everyone and watching everyone build each other's levels up and also the intensity.

"Working for something, creating goals and aiming for those goals is good."

Gould's passion for gold and success was shared by younger teammate Tana, who travelled from his home in Paihia to Whangārei at least three times a week to continue his teaching.

Paihia's Kingiteahuahu Tana, 14, will definitely be packing his punch to use in Chile. Photo / John Stone

Tana said he enjoyed going overseas with the sport and found the skills he had learned came in handy outside the training room.

"I just like it because it's good to use when you're not in the dojo if you need to for self defence and stuff," he said.

Tana, who enjoyed great success in Oceania, said his opening fight in Chile would be the most important and would set the tone for the rest of the competition.

"Starting well definitely [is important], making it through that first round, it will give me more confidence."

Coach Nordstrand, 62, believed both fighters had what it took to win their respective divisions and hoped they would use their training to reach the top.

Coach Craig Nordstrand, seen here with Kingiteahuahu Tana, said the most important thing for his students to do was to keep focused and remember their training. Photo / John Stone

"They need to do what we've discussed and embrace the situation, enjoy it and put themselves back in the dojo and focus on doing what they have to do, staying totally focused on their job," he said.

"They know what they have to do, we've talked about it, not being scared and just believing in themselves and believing in what they've been doing will get them through."