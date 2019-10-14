Nine of Northland's talented para athletes were on show during the weekend at the 2019 Halberg Games in Auckland.

At the event, held at King's College from Friday to Sunday, hordes of people aged eight to 21 years with a physical or visual impairment came together to try their hand at the 20 sports on offer including swimming, golf, athletics, wheelchair rugby, football, rowing, table tennis, archery, orienteering and taekwondo.

One Tree Point's Joshua Lilburn, 12, powers through the water. Photo / Photosport
Sandy Hodgson, 10, from Kaiwaka keeps his eyes forward as he swims up the pool. Photo / Photosport
The Halberg Games opened with a launch celebration which featured a parade of the athletes in their regional teams, the lighting of the official Halberg Games' flame and reading of

