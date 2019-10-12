For the Taniwha's Jaycob Matiu, injury has been a double-edged sword this season.

Injuries to fellow forward pack members Matt Matich and Aorangi Stokes in the first Northland Mitre 10 Cup game of season against Southland in August gave the imposing No 8 his chance against Auckland the following week.

However, Matiu will be watching from the stands this afternoon as the Taniwha run out one last time in 2019 against Otago at Semenoff Stadium. It will be Matiu's second game out with a knee injury which he picked up against Wellington on September 28.

Looking at his statistics over

