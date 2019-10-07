Northland para athlete Cameron Leslie won big at Saturday's Te Tai Tokerau Māori sports awards in Waitangi when he took out the disabled Sportsperson of the Year and the Supreme Māori Sportsperson of the Year awards.

Leslie, who couldn't attend the evening at the Copthorne Hotel (his awards were accepted by his father Ross), has had a dream 2019 season which recently involved two gold medals (including a world record) at the Para Swimming World Championships in London last month which he achieved directly after helping the Wheel Blacks, New Zealand's wheelchair rugby team, claim a bronze medal at the

