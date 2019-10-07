

Northland para athlete Cameron Leslie won big at Saturday's Te Tai Tokerau Māori sports awards in Waitangi when he took out the disabled Sportsperson of the Year and the Supreme Māori Sportsperson of the Year awards.

Leslie, who couldn't attend the evening at the Copthorne Hotel (his awards were accepted by his father Ross), has had a dream 2019 season which recently involved two gold medals (including a world record) at the Para Swimming World Championships in London last month which he achieved directly after helping the Wheel Blacks, New Zealand's wheelchair rugby team, claim a bronze medal at the Asia Oceania Zonal Championships.

Northland para swimmer and wheelchair rugby star Cameron Leslie was the big winner at the Te Tai Tokerau Māori sports awards in Waitangi on Saturday night. Photo / File

The 29-year-old Whangārei man beat both the open male and female Sportsperson of the Year award winners for the supreme award. Leslie was nominated for the disabled Sportsperson of the Year award alongside para cyclist Emma Foy, who had also just won a silver medal alongside her sighted pilot Hannah van Kampen in the time trial of the UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.

READ MORE:

• Northland's Cameron Leslie, Emma Foy in medals at World Para Swimming and Cycling championships

• Premium - Northland para athletes like Cameron Leslie and Emma Foy are creating their own legacy

• Northland para athletes Cameron Leslie and Emma Foy put in world beating effort

• Northland's triple Paralympic gold medallist Cameron Leslie gets new job

Advertisement

The award finalists and winners are as follows (photos from the evening where taken by Rawhitiroa Photography on behalf of Te Runanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāpuhi):



Sports Administrator award (awarded for significant contribution by a volunteer administrator, club or organisation administrator to the sporting community):

Finalists:

Mel and Del Rameka - Mid North United Sports

Junie Shelford - New Zealand Rugby League

Mata Cameron – Northland Basketball Association

Jo Hona – Kerikeri Netball Centre

Winner: Junie Shelford



Coach award (awarded for outstanding performance and/or contribution by any individual coach):

Finalists:

Melvin Rameka – Mid North United Sports

Delwyn Rameka – Mid North United Sports

Joe Rau - Te Tai Tokerau Touch

Winner: Joe Ra

Joe Rau has been a dedicated figure in Northland for touch, rugby and league. Photo / File

Service to Sport award

Advertisement

awarded to a person who has dedicated their life to sport in their community):

Winner: Mata Cameron



Outstanding Team award (awarded to any team representing marae, hapu or iwi within Te Tai Tokerau or represented Te Tai Tokerau which has excelled):

Winner: Te Tai Tokerau under-21 women's touch team



Junior Female Sportsperson Award (awarded to any junior female sportsperson who has excelled in one or more sports):

Finalists:

Savannah Bodman – NZ Māori Rugby, NZ Secondary Schools Judo

Dannielle Dephoff - Netball New Zealand

Tarquala Whittaker-Stone – New Zealand Youth Volleyball

Winner: Savannah Bodman

Northland rugby prospect and judo talent Savannah Bodman picked up the junior female sportsperson award. Photo / Rawhitiroa Photography

Junior Male Sportsperson award

(awarded to any junior male sportsperson who has excelled in one or more sports):

Finalists:

Brody Tamarua – NZ Warriors under-20

Tamaiti Williams – NZ under-20 rugby

Amoho Karetai-Mahanga – NZ men's Volleyball

Winner: Tamaiti Williams

Tamaiti Williams took out the junior male sportsperson of the year award after his involvement with the NZ under-20 world cup rugby team. Photo / Rawhitiroa Photography

Inaugural Masters Sportsperson of the Year award

(awarded to the highest achievement by a sportsperson in masters/veteran age group competition or to any masters team representing marae, hapu or iwi within Te Tai Tokerau or represented Te Tai Tokerau who has excelled.

Finalists:

Shelley Kitchen – Squash NZ national age group champion

Rachel Kena-Stevens – Aotearoa Waka Ama representative

Tony Urlich – NZ Powerlifting Representative

Winner: Rachel Kena-Stevens



Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award (awarded to the Para athlete who has reached the highest level of achievement within their sport in open competition over the past 12 months):

Winner: Cameron Leslie



Open Female Sportsperson of the Year award (awarded to a female sportsperson who has excelled in one or more sports during qualifying period)

Finalists:

Te Kura Ngata Aerengamate - NZ Black Ferns

Quinita Hati – NZ Kick Boxing Federation NZ

Rose Tahiata-King – Aotearoa Waka Ama

Winner: Quinita Hati

Quinita Hati, who won the open female sportsperson of the year award on Saturday, is one of New Zealand's top kick-boxing talents for her weight class. Photo / File

Open Male Sportsperson of the Year award

(awarded to a male sportsperson who has excelled in one or more sports during qualifying period):

Finalists:

Ross Wright - NZ Māori Rugby team

Kadin Neho – National golf champion team member

Tupuria King – Aotearoa Waka Ama representative

Winner: Tupuria King

Northland paddler Tupuria King, who won the open male sportsperson of the year, couldn't attend the evening on Saturday as he is currently based in Hawaii. Photo / File

International Award

Finalists:

Jessie Smith - BMX

Tyla Nathan-Wong - touch

Noeline Taurua - netball coach

Botille Vette-Welsh - league

Corey Harawira-Naera - league

Winner: Noeline Taurua

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua was among the award winners on the weekend. Photo / File

Supreme Māori Sportsperson of the Year award

Winner: Cameron Leslie



Community Service award (awarded for the significant contribution by an individual, club or organisation to the sporting community):

Finalists:

Erana/Wiremu – Moerewa

Mel/Del Rameka – Mid North United Sports

Henry 'Rock' Wiki - Moerewa

Chev Reti - Kaitaia

Winner: Mel/Del Rameka



Outstanding Marae award (awarded for significant contribution to whanau, hapu, iwi or community participation in sport, physical activity and health):

Finalists:

Kohewhata Marae

Whangārei Terenga Paraoa Marae

Winner: Whangārei Terenga Paraoa Marae



Ngapuhi award

Winner: Cheryl Smith