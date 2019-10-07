Northland para athlete Cameron Leslie won big at Saturday's Te Tai Tokerau Māori sports awards in Waitangi when he took out the disabled Sportsperson of the Year and the Supreme Māori Sportsperson of the Year awards.
Leslie, who couldn't attend the evening at the Copthorne Hotel (his awards were accepted by his father Ross), has had a dream 2019 season which recently involved two gold medals (including a world record) at the Para Swimming World Championships in London last month which he achieved directly after helping the Wheel Blacks, New Zealand's wheelchair rugby team, claim a bronze medal at the Asia Oceania Zonal Championships.
The 29-year-old Whangārei man beat both the open male and female Sportsperson of the Year award winners for the supreme award. Leslie was nominated for the disabled Sportsperson of the Year award alongside para cyclist Emma Foy, who had also just won a silver medal alongside her sighted pilot Hannah van Kampen in the time trial of the UCI Para Cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.
READ MORE:
• Northland's Cameron Leslie, Emma Foy in medals at World Para Swimming and Cycling championships
• Premium - Northland para athletes like Cameron Leslie and Emma Foy are creating their own legacy
• Northland para athletes Cameron Leslie and Emma Foy put in world beating effort
• Northland's triple Paralympic gold medallist Cameron Leslie gets new job
The award finalists and winners are as follows (photos from the evening where taken by Rawhitiroa Photography on behalf of Te Runanga-ā-Iwi o Ngāpuhi):
Sports Administrator award (awarded for significant contribution by a volunteer administrator, club or organisation administrator to the sporting community):
Finalists:
Mel and Del Rameka - Mid North United Sports
Junie Shelford - New Zealand Rugby League
Mata Cameron – Northland Basketball Association
Jo Hona – Kerikeri Netball Centre
Winner: Junie Shelford
Coach award (awarded for outstanding performance and/or contribution by any individual coach):
Finalists:
Melvin Rameka – Mid North United Sports
Delwyn Rameka – Mid North United Sports
Joe Rau - Te Tai Tokerau Touch
Related articles:
From United Kawakawa Under 12 to the World Cup in Japan
Winner: Joe Ra
Service to Sport award
awarded to a person who has dedicated their life to sport in their community):
Winner: Mata Cameron
Outstanding Team award (awarded to any team representing marae, hapu or iwi within Te Tai Tokerau or represented Te Tai Tokerau which has excelled):
Winner: Te Tai Tokerau under-21 women's touch team
Junior Female Sportsperson Award (awarded to any junior female sportsperson who has excelled in one or more sports):
Finalists:
Savannah Bodman – NZ Māori Rugby, NZ Secondary Schools Judo
Dannielle Dephoff - Netball New Zealand
Tarquala Whittaker-Stone – New Zealand Youth Volleyball
Winner: Savannah Bodman
Junior Male Sportsperson award
(awarded to any junior male sportsperson who has excelled in one or more sports):
Finalists:
Brody Tamarua – NZ Warriors under-20
Tamaiti Williams – NZ under-20 rugby
Amoho Karetai-Mahanga – NZ men's Volleyball
Winner: Tamaiti Williams
Inaugural Masters Sportsperson of the Year award
(awarded to the highest achievement by a sportsperson in masters/veteran age group competition or to any masters team representing marae, hapu or iwi within Te Tai Tokerau or represented Te Tai Tokerau who has excelled.
Finalists:
Shelley Kitchen – Squash NZ national age group champion
Rachel Kena-Stevens – Aotearoa Waka Ama representative
Tony Urlich – NZ Powerlifting Representative
Winner: Rachel Kena-Stevens
Disabled Sportsperson of the Year award (awarded to the Para athlete who has reached the highest level of achievement within their sport in open competition over the past 12 months):
Winner: Cameron Leslie
Open Female Sportsperson of the Year award (awarded to a female sportsperson who has excelled in one or more sports during qualifying period)
Finalists:
Te Kura Ngata Aerengamate - NZ Black Ferns
Quinita Hati – NZ Kick Boxing Federation NZ
Rose Tahiata-King – Aotearoa Waka Ama
Winner: Quinita Hati
Open Male Sportsperson of the Year award
(awarded to a male sportsperson who has excelled in one or more sports during qualifying period):
Finalists:
Ross Wright - NZ Māori Rugby team
Kadin Neho – National golf champion team member
Tupuria King – Aotearoa Waka Ama representative
Winner: Tupuria King
International Award
Finalists:
Jessie Smith - BMX
Tyla Nathan-Wong - touch
Noeline Taurua - netball coach
Botille Vette-Welsh - league
Corey Harawira-Naera - league
Winner: Noeline Taurua
Supreme Māori Sportsperson of the Year award
Winner: Cameron Leslie
Community Service award (awarded for the significant contribution by an individual, club or organisation to the sporting community):
Finalists:
Erana/Wiremu – Moerewa
Mel/Del Rameka – Mid North United Sports
Henry 'Rock' Wiki - Moerewa
Chev Reti - Kaitaia
Winner: Mel/Del Rameka
Outstanding Marae award (awarded for significant contribution to whanau, hapu, iwi or community participation in sport, physical activity and health):
Finalists:
Kohewhata Marae
Whangārei Terenga Paraoa Marae
Winner: Whangārei Terenga Paraoa Marae
Ngapuhi award
Winner: Cheryl Smith