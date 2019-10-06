Northland's under-15 boys' hockey team are national champions after they beat Counties Manukau 1-nil in Whangārei yesterday.

Playing in the week-long, national under-15 tournament at the Northland Hockey Centre, the home side won five of their six games to take out the trophy for the first time in its 26-year history.

Northland lost one of three pool games to qualify for the quarterfinals and met a tough North Harbour team. However, the home side rallied to win 1-nil and play a semifinal against Waikato on Friday which Northland won, 4-3.

Northland under-15 boys team captain Javahn Jones (in blue) was a force to be reckoned with across the tournament. Photo / Michael Cunningham
This meant Northland would face Counties Manukau on Saturday, six

