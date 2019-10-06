Northland Kauri captain Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate was centre of attention on Saturday as she led her side to a 35-29 win over Tasman in her 50th Farah Palmer Cup game.

Ngata-Aerengamate, a current Black Fern and Northland hooker, scored the first and last of Northland's six tries at the Trigg Sports Arena in Whangārei in front of a strong local crowd.

What made the day even more special for the inspirational captain was a surprise visit from her parents who had travelled up from Auckland to watch their daughter play for Northland for the first time in person.

"To see

