There's been enough debate on what kids want out of sport and it's a fairly simple one to break down.

The conversation refers to the recent move to ensure kids of today and tomorrow focus less on competition and more on enjoyment when they play their code of choice to address the startling declining rates of youth in sport.

Sport New Zealand's Active NZ data showed that at 12 to 14 years, 96 per cent had been active in the past seven days with the age group on average taking part for 12 hours per week. By the time they

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.