An accusation of lying, a poorly chosen phrase about Māori that had the audience grumbling and a candidate clapped off - before she was finished speaking.

These were some of the things that happened last night as Tauranga's mayoral candidates faced off for the last time this election.



The mayoral debate at Maungatapu Marae was organised by the three Tauranga Moana iwi.

It was hosted by Ripeka Timutimu and Waiariki Labour MP Tāmati Coffey.

A question from the audience prompted the most heated exchange of the night.

Tania Lewis-Rickard of Kai Aroha asked candidates how they would work with people in the social sector.

Candidates used the question to talk about homelessness in Tauranga.

Tenby Powell said it was "absolutely and utterly our problem because it is in our backyard".

"We don't truly understand the magnitude of those who are going hungry and our most vulnerable," he said.

When his turn came, John Robson said Powell missed the "fact" the council had people to "work in this space".

Powell interrupted, calling out there was simply not enough people.

"Don't pretend it is John. Don't stand up there and lie. Tell the truth John for once."

Robson did not respond and continued his answer. He said he and Powell did agree the council's bylaw targeting rough sleepers was wrong.

Answering the same question, Rangimarie Kingi slammed central government's role in social welfare.

After a few minutes, the audience began clapping her off but she kept speaking so they clapped again - louder this time - until she sat down.

Kelvin Clout and Jos Nagels were asked what they would do to connect rangatahi [youth] and the council.

Nagels said council needed to understand the challenges that lay ahead for rangatahi.

"The educated Māori have an advantage over the ordinary Māori but we need to get everyone together to make a plan for Tauranga."

That comment - separating Māori into educated and ordinary - prompted an audible grumble from the audience.

Clout said council processes were not friendly to anyone let alone rangatahi.

"There is a lot we can do as council and I would definitely want to see us embrace rangatahi for the betterment of our beautiful rohe."

Chris Stokes hoped there would be a positive relationship between the incoming council and Māori.

"I see some of the street names in Pāpāmoa that look like they are from Miami. This is not Miami and we need street names that reflect that."

Robson said council must recognise that Māori have a special place in the community.

"The process in which we move there should not be as tough as it appears to be here."

Les Wallen hoped the council would always find the time to talk to tangata whenua.

"We may not always see the other's point of view but we should at least talk about it."

Candidates Murray Guy, Andrew Hollis and incumbent mayor Greg Brownless did not attend the event.