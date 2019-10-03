Local elections 2019

An accusation of lying, a poorly chosen phrase about Māori that had the audience grumbling and a candidate clapped off - before she was finished speaking.

These were some of the things that happened last night as Tauranga's mayoral candidates faced off for the last time this election.


READ MORE:
Bay of Plenty candidates find multiple election hoardings vandalised
Too soon: Candidates ordered to take down giant election billboards
Survey reveals aspirations of Tauranga election hopefuls
Election 2019: 'Last minute rush' lengthens Rotorua candidate lists for local bodies

The mayoral debate at Maungatapu Marae was organised

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.