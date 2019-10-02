Northland's karate talents have made an impact on the world stage, winning nine medals at the World Goju-Ryu Karate Federation championships in Malaysia last month.

The global competition, which was held from September 19-22, featured about 600 competitors from about 30 countries, including eight members from Whangārei's Miyagi Kan karate club who took home four golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

Goju-Ryu is a style of karate which included two different disciplines, kata and kumite. Kata is where a competitor will perform a routine alone which is judged on technique and form. Kumite is where two competitors fight each other

