Northland's karate talents have made an impact on the world stage, winning nine medals at the World Goju-Ryu Karate Federation championships in Malaysia last month.
The global competition, which was held from September 19-22, featured about 600 competitors from about 30 countries, including eight members from Whangārei's Miyagi Kan karate club who took home four golds, two silvers and three bronzes.
Goju-Ryu is a style of karate which included two different disciplines, kata and kumite. Kata is where a competitor will perform a routine alone which is judged on technique and form. Kumite is where two competitors fight each otherfor two minutes or until one fighter has scored eight more points than their opponent. After two minutes, the winner is the fighter with the most points.
A varying number of points are awarded for different blows on different parts of the body. Penalties are also awarded if a blow is considered to be excessive contact or if a fighter violated any other rules such as leaving the eight metre by eight metre matted area and poor defence.
Fifteen-year-old Pompallier Catholic College student D'Artagnan Gould was the star of the show, taking home two golds in the individual kumite 14 to 15 years old, over 70 kilograms division and the team kumite 14 to 15 years old division alongside Paihia-based teammate Kingiteahuahu Tana, 14.
Gould took out the gold for male team kumite division in style after a dramatic pair of head kicks by Gould took him to an 8-nil win in the first 30 seconds of the finals. Gould took out the gold medal in his individual kumite with a dominant display, scoring a total of 44 points and only conceding four across five fights.
Northland's Imogen Ear, 15, was a crowd favourite as she went on to win gold in the 14 to 15 years old, over 54kg girls' division. About 500 people witnessed Ear convincingly beat her opponent from Portugal and take out the title.
Eleven-year-old Carter Hargreaves rounded out the gold medals with his win in the 10 to 11-year-old boys', over 36kg division. In his first international competition, Hargreaves suffered injuries late in the final but showed great determination to finish on top.
Hargreaves also won a bronze alongside Luke Hudson, 11, as the pair took third in the 10 to 11-year-old team kumite division. Thirteen-year-old Jack Hudson won bronze in the 12 to 13-year-old, over 50kgs individual kumite division, while nine-year-old Te Rauraha Paki won silver in the eight to nine-year-old boys', over 32kg division.
Northland's medal count was completed by club founder and coach Craig Nordstrand, 62, who competed in his first competition since 2007. Nordstrand earned a silver in the masters kata and a bronze in masters kumite.
"I thought I'd like to have a try but my body couldn't do what my mind wanted it to do, but I managed to get the two medals," Nordstrand said.
While he was proud of his own achievements, Nordstrand was ecstatic about the efforts of his students and said they had conducted themselves excellently including performing a haka in front of Malaysian royalty.