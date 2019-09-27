"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times ..."

While it's a bit theatrical, Charles Dickens isn't too far off describing the past week for Northland's women's and men's rugby teams.

If we start with the women, last week would have been one of the best for the fledgling team who are in their first season of New Zealand's domestic women's rugby competition, the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC).

The Northland Kauri, playing at Whangārei's Semenoff Stadium for the very first time on Sunday, claimed their first competition win over North Harbour, 27-21.

Former North Harbour and current Northland player Stacey Tupe (with ball) was one of the many standouts at Semenoff Stadium for the home team. Photo / File
While the scoreline shows

