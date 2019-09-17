What sacrifices will you need to make if your household budget is hit by a large rise in the price of petrol? Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia have pushed up the price of fuel at some pumps and a national warning of a possible $3 per litre has some saying it will hit everyone in the pocket. Reporters Jean Bell and Cira Olivier speak to those worried about how a rise will impact them and their businesses.

Commuters and transport-related businesses are bracing for pain at the pump as fuel prices surge in the Bay of Plenty.

Petrol companies throughout

