What sacrifices will you need to make if your household budget is hit by a large rise in the price of petrol? Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia have pushed up the price of fuel at some pumps and a national warning of a possible $3 per litre has some saying it will hit everyone in the pocket. Reporters Jean Bell and Cira Olivier speak to those worried about how a rise will impact them and their businesses.
Commuters and transport-related businesses are bracing for pain at the pump as fuel prices surge in the Bay of Plenty.
He said customers were not happy but the global rise was out of station owner's hands.
Mitesh said, as an owner, he would try to keep the prices low but he was unsure how long he would be able to operate on a lower margin.
Tauranga Taxi operations manager Jacqui Coffey believed the company's drivers would not be sweating the price increase as their fleet was all hybrid vehicles.
She said the company had switched to hybrid vehicles around 18 months ago due to the rising cost of petrol.
Rotorua Taxi Society chairman George Melrose said there would be no change to the price of a taxi trip in the short-term but that could change in three months if fuel prices remained high.
"Drivers will certainly suffer . . . they will lose money but they would just have to absorb it."
AA principal advisor for regulations Mark Stockdale did not believe fuel would hit the $3 per litre mark and the price jump was likely to be short-lived in the Bay of Plenty, like the rest of the country and world.
He said other sources would be able to offshoot the decrease in supply due to the Saudi Arabia attacks.
Z and BP both added 6 cents per litre to their fuel prices in response to the Saudi Arabia attacks.
Spokespersons from Gull, Mobil and Z said future fuel prices could not be predicted.
Gull said it would raise not its prices until the weekend, while BP said fuel availability was not affected at this stage.
Caltex said the company was operated by independent retailers who would set their own price.