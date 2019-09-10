Football's top secondary school competition is now the goal for Whangārei Boys' High School's 1st Xl football players after they won their second consecutive Rex Dawkins tournament title last week.

Playing eight games in five days, Whangārei Boys' High School (WBHS) went unbeaten, toppling Wellington College in the final, 2-nil. The Taupō-held Rex Dawkins tournament featured 24 secondary schools, a tier below the 16-school top national competition.

WBHS would have gone into the competition with confidence after winning in 2018. However, with nine players of their 16-man squad new to the competition, nothing was assured.

A barnstorming performance in pool

