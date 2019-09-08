Tikipunga's division one men's football team are back-to-back Stafford Choat Cup champions after a stunning goal from Tikipunga's Tyran Kitchen with four minutes to go secured the 1-nil win.

Tikipunga, who were playing Onerahi's premier team in a repeat of last year's final which Tikipunga also won, were under immense pressure for much of the game on Saturday at Semenoff Stadium.

Onerahi came out early and dominated possession and territory. While the premier team had more attacking opportunities, Tikipunga stayed resolute in defence and had a few prime chances of their own, but neither team could apply the finishing touch.

