On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He said even now, sub-tribes were still fighting for pieces of land where their whakapapa was.
It seemed like his whānau were fighting for their land, while just down the road another sub-tribe was doing the same, he said.
It felt like the objective was to divide us, in order to conquer, he said.
He said Māori Language Week was a step in the right direction, but it "isn't enough".
Te reo was a beautiful language with so many descriptive words and idioms and every person in the country should learn it, he said.
Kakau-Dickson said he wanted to "raise the dust" at the speech competition.
The Ngā Manu Kōrero speech competitions were intended to build the skills and confidence of Māori students in both English and Māori.
The contest has four categories; Pei Te Hurinui Jones, Korimako, Te Rāwhiti Ihaka and Sir Turi Carroll. It takes place in Palmerston North from today until Friday.
Goals of Māori Language Week:
- Create a positive environment for the use of Māori language. - Promote Māori language initiatives and events. - Encourage non-Māori speaking New Zealanders to use reo Māori. - Encourage speakers of Māori to support others who are just starting out. - Encourage community, business, government and media organisations to participate. - Promote resources to make Māori language more accessible. - Contribute to awareness of the Crown Māori Language Strategy and the Māori and iwi strategy that work together for revitalisation. Source: Te Wiki o te Reo Māori