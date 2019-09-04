For Northland FC's top women's football team, 2019 has been a year of highs and lows.

The season started with a bang as they beat Hibiscus Coast in what would become one of the Auckland team's two losses in the AFF/NFF women's conference league competition. After a series of close wins and frustrating losses in the following 13 games, Northland finished fifth on an eight-team table, one point below fourth-placed Central United.

However, the main takeaway from 2019 for Northland's top female footballers will be an extraordinary NFF Women's Federation One Cup win (3-2) last month over old foes, Hibiscus

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.