The decision to remove a popular Mount Maunganui underpass as part of a major roading project at Bayfair has prompted a community outcry, with representatives, Tauranga City Council's chief executive, the city's mayor and local MPs each sending letters of concern to transport authorities. Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates what is being done in response and why national politicians are now also getting involved.

A large pedestrian overbridge is being considered as a key option to replace the doomed Bayfair underpass scheduled for demolition next month.

However, supporters of the underpass remain unconvinced an overbridge is possible, labelling any alternative to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

B2B's timeline:

By the numbers: