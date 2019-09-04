The decision to remove a popular Mount Maunganui underpass as part of a major roading project at Bayfair has prompted a community outcry, with representatives, Tauranga City Council's chief executive, the city's mayor and local MPs each sending letters of concern to transport authorities. Reporter Kiri Gillespie investigates what is being done in response and why national politicians are now also getting involved.

A large pedestrian overbridge is being considered as a key option to replace the doomed Bayfair underpass scheduled for demolition next month.

However, supporters of the underpass remain unconvinced an overbridge is possible, labelling any alternative to keeping the underpass as a "lethal solution".

Tauranga City Council and the New Zealand Transport Agency confirmed to the Bay of Plenty Times they were seriously investigating the viability of overbridge plans to replace the loss of the popular underpass, which runs under State Highway 2-Maunganui Rd and the busy Girven Rd and Matapihi Rd intersection.

Council general manager of infrastructure Nic Johansson said the proposed overbridge was expected to be located north of Concord Ave as an addition to the $120 million Baypark to Bayfair (B2B) Project, also known as Baylink.

An overbridge at the Bayfair intersection is being considered but it is unlikely to resemble this design previously submitted by architect Mark Wassung. Image / Supplied

Transport Agency acting director of regional relationships Ross I'Anson confirmed this but said there were no design plans yet, "and there is still a process that we would need to go through including undertaking a business case assessment, consenting, and land purchase before design can commence".

I'Anson said such an overbridge was unlikely to resemble a futuristic design previously submitted by architect Mark Wassung.

Wassung presented his vision in 2017 when the Bay of Plenty Times revealed the original project was going ahead without the underpass. The transport agency since amended its plans to include the underpass but in July these plans were scrapped.

I'Anson reiterated that keeping the underpass was "no longer an affordable option" and the agency remained committed to increasing access to active modes of transport.

"An overbridge at Concord Ave would have a different function to the old underpass, serving a broader purpose to improve pedestrian and cyclist connections across the wider network rather than the shorter, local trips, which would be more likely to use the at-grade signalised crossing through the new Bayfair roundabout."

While the project was under way, temporary signalised crossing points would be installed near the existing underpass.

Mayor Greg Brownless said the proposed overbridge location was "ridiculous" and has communicated his concerns in person and by letter to the transport agency and central Government. The community has spoken out also.

National's spokesman for transport and regional development Chris Bishop, Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller and Bayfair Underpass Alliance's Philip Brown. Photo / George Novak

Members of the Bayfair Underpass Alliance have written to the Transport Agency following a protest at the underpass which attracted about 1000 people last month. Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller has also sent a letter of concern.

Alliance chairman Philip Brown challenged the Transport Agency to revisit the underpass solution as removing it was a "lethal solution".

At the underpass site yesterday, Brown met with Muller and National's transport spokesman Chris Bishop.

Brown, an engineer, said the suggestion of an overbridge was preposterous.

"It will be too steep for the elderly. It will be too high, too windy and it will get too wet. We simply don't need it."

Brown said the underpass was a strategic accessway vital for the local community.

In his letter, Brown said: "The Tauranga community will not stand aside and allow NZTA to destroy facilities that work well for us when the alternative is dangerous, largely unworkable and will fail all users of Baylink, be they in cars, buses, trucks, cycles or on foot."

Hundreds turned out to protest the Bayfair underpass removal.

Muller said Tauranga was being ignored, which was unacceptable. He commended Brown and the community's actions for voicing their concerns.

Bishop said the removal of the underpass was inconceivable but not isolated.

"What we are finding around the country is everyone is paying more through petrol taxes but critical projects are being delayed and councils and communities aren't getting engaged."

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford disputed Tauranga was being ignored, saying a record $801m was being spent on local transport projects, "that's $154m more than the last Government".

Twyford confirmed Muller wrote to him on Friday and said he was already aware of community concern from MP Angie Warren-Clark and instructed the Transport Agency to consult with the community.

Twyford has previously stated that as Transport Minister he is unable to intervene further in transport agency operational matters.

The Transport Agency is expected to meet with the Bayfair Underpass Alliance within the next fortnight.

B2B's timeline:

September 2, 2019 - Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller and Opposition transport spokesman Chris Bishop visit the underpass site.

August 25, 2019 - About 1000 people armed with placards and signs gathered to protest the removal of the underpass.

July 9, 2019 - NZTA announces a new pedestrian and cycle underpass will not be built as part of the Baypark to Bayfair project due to $33m cost.

November 12, 2018 - NZTA confirms a new separated pedestrian and cycle underpass will be included in the Baypark to Bayfair project.

August 29, 2017 - Architect Mark Wassung presents an overbridge design as an answer to the removal of the underpass.

May 20 - 2017 - An Official Information Act request reveals mounting community pressure prompts the hiring of an expert to consider extending the existing Bayfair underpass, instead of removing it.

December 2016 - NZTA's plans to demolish the underpass as part of construction works for the Baypark to Bayfair project are revealed.

December 2016 - A petition fighting the decision to scrap the underpass attracts hundreds of signatures.

October 2015 - First phase of construction begins.

By the numbers:

- The number of pedestrians, cyclists, mobility and people with prams/pushchairs using the underpass in 2017 doubled since 2011.

- More than 141,000 pedestrians used the underpass in 2017 - 72 per cent more than the 82,000 in 2011.

- The number of cyclists tripled - from 14,000 in 2011 to 44,000 cyclists in 2017.

- The Baypark to Bayfair Link is designed to separate local and state highway traffic, improving safety and access, and walking and cycling connections.

- Key features include the construction of two flyovers and improvements to the SH29A and Truman Lane roundabout, and the Bayfair roundabout.

Source - NZTA