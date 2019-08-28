Decisions to remove a popular Mount Maunganui underpass as part of a major roading project at Bayfair has prompted community outcry, with a newly formed advocacy group staging a protest which attracted hundreds. Members of the Bayfair Underpass Alliance say it is time to call on the big guns - the Government. Reporter Kiri Gillespie find out who has answered their call and what is being done about it now.

Desperate calls to save the Bayfair underpass from demolition have resulted in a Ministerial directive for the NZ Transport Agency to engage with the community more.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Maunganui Rd underpass on Sunday protesting a NZTA decision to demolish the existing underpass as part of the Baypark to Bayfair project, also known as Baylink. It will not be replaced.

Protesters have said the removal will result in more traffic congestion and increased danger for pedestrians and cyclists forced to cross the busy roundabout above.

Tauranga City Council chief executive Marty Greenfell and city Mayor Greg Brownless have already asked the transport agency to pause the project to consider alternative options. Community members who have formed the Bayfair Underpass Alliance have also voiced concern at the underpass removal.

This week, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford told the Bay of Plenty Times he understood some members of the local community felt their concerns had not been taken seriously.

Hundreds of gathered to protest the removal of an underpass at the Bayfair intersection on Sunday. Photo / File

"For this reason, I have asked NZTA to meet with local community representatives and to consult with them as they look at other options."

Twyford said that as Transport Minister he was unable to intervene in the transport agency's operational decisions. However, he heard the community's calls and understood the agency was working with the council "to investigate alternatives for walking and cycling".

When asked what the transport agency was doing in response to the community's concerns, acting director of regional relationships Ross I'Anson said in a written response it continued to work closely with the council and other stakeholders "to consider other options to improve pedestrian and cycling connections across the wider network".

This included exploring if an overbridge north of Concord Avenue was a viable option.

However, I'Anson would not say when the agency last met with the council other than stating there had been monthly project meetings and "correspondence back and forwards over the past few weeks".

What the Maunganui Rd and Girven Rd part of the Baypark to Bayfair Link (B2B) project is expected to look like. Image / NZTA

The transport agency planned to meet with stakeholders "as the conversation and the results of our investigations are further progressed".

Pedestrians and cyclists will be expected to use at least four signalised crossings at the State Highway 2, Girven Rd and Matapihi Rd roundabout after the underpass closes in October.

L'Anson said the existing underpass needed to be removed to allow for ground improvement works for the approach ramps to the flyover to be built. This would involve building a large concrete ramp for the Bayfair flyover to be built on top of it. Ground improvements would include stone columns to strengthen the ground to take the weight of the flyover.

Bayfair Underpass Alliance members Heidi Hughes and Phillip Brown say the underpass needs to stay. Photo / File

L'Anson said the transport agency was committed to increasing access to active modes of transport, aligned with the Government Policy Statement and state highway traffic would be diverted away from the roundabout over the flyover "so the roads and crossings will be safer for cyclists and pedestrians through the roundabout and Bayfair area".

Bayfair Underpass Alliance spokesman Philip Brown said it was nice the community would be consulted with and he hoped it would not be too late for the underpass.

Tauranga City Council was approached for comment on Monday but did not respond before deadline.