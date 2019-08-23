

"Grandad Pope was one of the greatest men I have ever known."

Those were the opening words of Frank Pope as he spoke at his Noel Pope's funeral today in Pyes Pa.

"It was the roll up your sleeves and get the job done sort of greatness," Frank said.

Funeral for Former Mayor Noel Pope was attended by more than 100 people yesterday. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Noel, a former Tauranga mayor, spent 27 years on Tauranga City Council and was mayor for 12 of those years.

He was elected four times; twice between 1983 and 1989 and twice again between 1995 and 2001.

On August 15 at the age of 87, he died peacefully leaving behind his wife, Ena Pope, of 66 years who he met at a blind date set up by mutual friends of their parents after she had just moved to Tauranga.

Noel and Ena Pope walk along the beach at the end of his 27 years in council. Photo / File

He lived his life, bar three years, in Tauranga and was laid to rest this afternoon after a battle with cancer.

After moving to Greerton with his wife and three children he became involved with the local sports clubs: netball, rugby and swimming.

He was also a businessman and started Pope Electrical with his wife which they ran from home for 48 years before handing the reins to their son.

With council and business matters constantly on his plate, Frank joked his grandfather never forgot about being a romantic.

"He would be leaving for work and say to Nana, 'Right mother, I'm off now. Kiss my foot'."

Noel and Ena Pope enjoying a relaxed life in the country in 2013. Photo / File

It was later in life Noel and Ena moved to Welcome Bay where he created a nine-hole golf course for his grandchildren and became a keen gardener.

"He used to be on the ride-on lawnmower, twice a day, seven days a week," his son Ron Pope said.

Some of Noel's last words to Ron were to make sure the funeral was "no fuss and keep it small", but it was far from small, as more than 100 people filled the chapel and spilt onto the foyer outside.

Noel Pope pictured with his relatives: his daughter Jan Beaver and Lauren Trubshoe with his mother Maida Robinson and his great grandson Jordan McEntyre in 2005. Photo / File

But Ron believed the sight of many faces peering back at him as he stood up to speak was a testament to the man he was.

"We are all better for having known Noel Pope."

Mayor Greg Brownless was in attendance and laid his mayoral chains on Noel's coffin.

Funeral Director Don Hoult (left) and current mayor Greg Brownless pay their condolences. Photo / Andrew Warner

Councillor Paula Thompson told the Bay of Plenty Times earlier this week she felt like she had lost a father, and was the first to speak at the funeral.

"We have all lost a great city father.

"His community involvement was long, wide and deep."

Thompson said she was getting puffed trying to list the long line of Pope's accolades and achievements while in council which included the purchase of land in the K-Valley and his involvement with the construction of the harbour bridge.

Ena Pope helps her husband Noel out of his electrical overalls after being elected as mayor in 1983. Photo / File

One of his greatest disappointments was not being able to fly flags on the harbour bridge, Thompson said.

"Noel's vision and determination to get things done came from his very strong belief that you should not just do things for now, but for the next generations."

She described Noel as a man of vision and a man of courage.

"Noel Pope, a good man, who has achieved so much for Tauranga."



Noel Pope's contribution to Tauranga

Involved for 27 years in local government

Deputy mayor as well as mayor for 12 years

Bay of Plenty United Council (now Bay of Plenty Regional Council) from 1977 to 1989

Member of Habour Bridge Committee

Chairman of the project team responsible for the harbour bridge construction

Civil Defence Controller for 12 years

Tauranga Airport Board chairman

Tauranga Joint Generation Board chairman

Ruahihi Restoration Committee chairman

Electrical Powerboard member

Energy Consumer Trust chairman

Otumoetai Sport and Recreation Trust chairman

Western Bay of Plenty Patriotic council chairman for 13 years

Neurological Foundation chairman for 10 years

Bay of Plenty Polytechnic chairman

Tauranga and Te Puke Judicial Council chairman

Member of the RSA and Automobile Association

Justice of the Peace

Warrant Officer

Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit