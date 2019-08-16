Celebrating 50 years in Scouting is one thing but being a leader in the world's largest youth organisation for 40 years is another.

Bill Charnock, celebrated this milestone on Wednesday evening at St John's Scout Group Hall, amongst some of his Scouting cubs.

From joining up at the age of 8 with his childhood friend in Liverpool, to training others to become leaders, Charnock has enjoyed it all.

He has helped in most Scout areas of Whanganui, specialising in being a Cub leader and for a time being was the district club leader, helping train leaders.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In recent years he

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.