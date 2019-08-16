Celebrating 50 years in Scouting is one thing but being a leader in the world's largest youth organisation for 40 years is another.

Bill Charnock, celebrated this milestone on Wednesday evening at St John's Scout Group Hall, amongst some of his Scouting cubs.

From joining up at the age of 8 with his childhood friend in Liverpool, to training others to become leaders, Charnock has enjoyed it all.

He has helped in most Scout areas of Whanganui, specialising in being a Cub leader and for a time being was the district club leader, helping train leaders.

In recent years he has spent a lot of time training adult leaders and found he was having little contact with the youth.

So he changed his warrant and is now the assistant group leader at the St John's Scout Club working with youth.

"I feel I've got my mojo back," Charnock said.

"I found the training role I had for a long time was valuable helping other leaders develop; my passion is being with the youth."

About 40 St John's Scout Club members meet once a week on a Wednesday afternoon. The three different groups, Keas, Cubs and Scouts, meet at different times.

In Charnock's group there are 16 Cubs and each week there is something new happening be it crafts, games or learning skills.

"We teach them skills they don't get in school, it's not a criticism to the schools, it's just different skills from the school curriculum," Charnock said.

A few weeks ago Charnock held a session teaching them about different household poisons and how to be aware of them when finding them in their kitchen.

During his celebration ceremony, Charnock showed the Cubs a campfire blanket covered in badges he has collected over the years.

Charnock said you collect badges as you progress from a Kea to Cub to Scout to Rover and Leader.

You also gather badges from the different events you attend such as jamborees.

Charnock will attend the 22nd New Zealand Scout Jamboree in Mystery Creek over the New Year for what will be his 15th year.

During his time as a leader, he has also travelled overseas to an Australian Jamboree, has been to several national Scout events and was lucky enough to be selected to attend a Jamboree in Highlands Park near Essex.

"The Scout badge opens so many doors."

As Scouts is voluntary work, Charnock said anyone is welcome to join as long as they do not have a criminal record.

Training is provided and guidance and assistance will always be available.

During the day, Charnock is a classified advertising consultant at the Whanganui Chronicle.