When the Bay of Plenty last faced Waikato at the Rotorua International Stadium it was the visitors who took Chiefs Country bragging rights.

This weekend the provincial rivalry continues with their round 2 Mitre 10 clash doubling as the Chiefs Country Cup Challenge. They face off at the Rotorua stadium tomorrow – exactly one year after the Bay of Plenty became the inaugural holders of the trophy.

The Chiefs Country Cup was introduced last year, adding to the rivalry between the Super Rugby franchise's four provincial unions – Bay of Plenty, Counties Manukau, Taranaki and Waikato.

Bay of Plenty became

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.