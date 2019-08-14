He may be a pint-sized trail-blazer but Finn Pye has some heavyweight backing as he prepares to usher in a new era of Anchor AIMS Games sailing.

The Kerikeri 11-year-old is one of 34 sailors entering the all-new Bic (open skiff) class at the annual intermediate-aged tournament in Tauranga next month, joining the already-established Optimist class which first sailed at the Games in 2015.

Although he'll be one of the youngest on the water, Finn already has decent pedigree. His father Geoff is the President of the New Zealand Open Skiff Association, America's Cup great Russell Coutts has been a

