Energy, agility and flexibility are just some of the many skills a cheerleader needs - but teamwork may be the most important.

Without it, you simply can't be a functioning cheerleading squad and luckily for the 700 athletes who competed at the annual Battle in the Bay Cheer and Dance Championship on Sunday, there was plenty of it at Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Arena.

After a full day of performances from 50 teams it was the Level 3 Black Jacks squad from Auckland's Cheer Dynamics that were crowned the Grand Champions of the event, but Tauranga squads didn't go without leaving their mark on the competition either.

Battle in the Bay athletes showcasing their skills at Mount Maunganui.

Battle in the Bay committee member Kerry Bisset-Larsen says the Grand Champion title is given to the team who received top marks for stunts, tumbles and jumps across all of their divisions. They are also able to attend NZCU Nationals in Wellington in November.

"[Black Jacks] received the best scores out of all the teams," Bisset-Larsen says.

"They just pretty much nailed the stunts, all the flips, jumps and tumbles."

Two of Tauranga's Bay Twisters teams also secured top placings with the Hurricanes winning the Level 2 Youth division - for those aged 8-13, and the Cyclones being named the overall champions in the Senior Level 2 division - for those aged 12-16.

Bay Twisters' Cyclones team gives their all during the Battle In The Bay 2019 at Trustpower Arena. Photo / George Novak

She says of the 700 athletes who competed on Sunday, only 200 would have been from the Bay of Plenty, with the remainder coming from around the North Island including Wellington, Auckland, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay, Hamilton and Whangarei.

With 1000 more spectators than they expected on Sunday, attracting 3000 people through the doors, Bisset-Larsen says the event would have had a financial benefit to the city.

"It went really well, exceeded the expectations. It's the largest day we've had."

With all of the talent that is showcased throughout the day, Bisset-Larsen says it is the way the athletes work together that really stands out.

"For me it's watching the kids and their team spirit.

"With cheerleading it's all about your team. You have to rely on each other."

Battle in the Bay Cheer and Dance Championship 2019 - local and overall winners:

Grand Champions - Black Jacks from Cheer Dynamics (Auckland).

Senior Level 1 Division winners - Cyclones from Bay Twisters (Tauranga).

Level 2 Youth Division winners - Hurricanes from Bay Twisters (Tauranga).