Energy, agility and flexibility are just some of the many skills a cheerleader needs - but teamwork may be the most important.

Without it, you simply can't be a functioning cheerleading squad and luckily for the 700 athletes who competed at the annual Battle in the Bay Cheer and Dance Championship on Sunday, there was plenty of it at Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Arena.

After a full day of performances from 50 teams it was the Level 3 Black Jacks squad from Auckland's Cheer Dynamics that were crowned the Grand Champions of the event, but Tauranga squads didn't go without leaving

Battle in the Bay Cheer and Dance Championship 2019 - local and overall winners: