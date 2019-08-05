Northland's league community were treated with an absolute classic on Saturday as the Takahiwai Warriors took out the premier competition title by just two points.

Takahiwai went into the final looking to complete a perfect season after 13 wins from 13 games. However, last year's champions, the Otangarei Knights, stood in their way at the Northland Events Centre.

After a thrilling final 10 minutes, Takahiwai edged the win, 22-20. It was a fitting scoreline seeing as the Knights toppled the Warriors in last year's final by two points in similarly dramatic fashion.

A strong Takahiwai player base and club has been the key for this team going unbeaten in 2019. Photo / Tania Whyte
Otangarei started the game playing into a blustery,

