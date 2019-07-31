Three provincial rugby teams will get a much-needed hit out against each other as part of preparation for the upcoming Mitre 10 Cup competition.

A Bay of Plenty Wasps team will play against Counties Manukau and Wellington at Katikati Rugby Club on Saturday and the two visiting sides will also play each other in the Bay of Plenty pre-season game of three halves fixture. The game of three halves format sees the teams each play 40 minutes against each other. Wellington will take on Bay of Plenty first before Counties Manukau, followed by a Bay of Plenty vs Counties Manukau

