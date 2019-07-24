The scramble to construct a cell tower in Pirongia is partly due to Spark's promise to live-stream the Rugby World Cup (RWC), which kicks off on September 20.

If the cell tower is not constructed before the tournament, local fans who want to livestream the rugby might experience delays.

This year's broadcasting rights are owned by Spark Sport, which wrested the rights off Sky.

Because Spark's service streams over the internet rather than a satellite network, some Kiwis won't have the broadband speeds required to watch it. And that's where the push for a cell tower in Pirongia comes in.

