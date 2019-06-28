A host of surprises are in store when you walk through the door of a Waverley retail institution - and one of them could be blokes stripping off to try on new trousers.

EC Dallison & Sons general store has been in business for 100 years and attracts locals and travellers on Waverley's busy main street through its doors. Customers can get a taste of yesteryear and browse a vast array of stock in the historic store.

EC Dallison & Sons was established by Edwin Charles (Ted) Dallison in 1919 and is now run by his grandson Brent and Brent's

