This year Whanganui will mark the fifth anniversary of the floods that swamped many parts of our city and rural areas in June 2015.

Local filmmakers Double Farley are seeking to produce a documentary film to commemorate the event and they are asking for contributions.

"Our plan is to produce a documentary film featuring footage from the general public together with contemporary interviews and other footage," Kevin Double said.

"Anyone with video, photos, or stories from the event - either on the day, night, day or days afterwards - can get in touch using our webform, email, or by calling."

Double said not all responses will be included but he and partner Melita Farley are interested to hear from everyone who has something.

"Even if they don't think it is much good, it may fit with other people's submissions or stories.

"Our own filmed footage was all town-based and limited to our view from Durie Hill, but includes time-lapse overnight and some video we took the next morning in the little bit of riverside we could safely access."

Footage of flooding in rural areas is of particular interest and also people who wish to share their stories on film.

Kowhai Park was left covered in a thick layer of silt when the floodwaters receded. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We are interested in applications from those with interesting stories about the flood to be interviewed about their memories.

"These interviews would be in Whanganui and conducted over the coming weeks. Ideally, those who also have videos or photos, but everyone who applies will be considered for inclusion."

The Whanganui City College student army mobilised to help with the flood clean-up at Putiki. Photo / Bevan Conley

The filmmakers are also interested in still photographs captured on the day, night, or days after the flood.

"Ideally, these should be digital versions but we can scan printed versions. We will ask people to sign a release form for these, the same as for the videos."

Double Farley is not able to offer financial rewards for contributions however Double says participants will be making a valuable contribution to a public record for the people of Whanganui.

"The release confirms that people own the rights to the footage and explains what will happen with it and that it may become part of a Creative Commons shared production that is not commercial but intended for historical reasons."

People have until April 30 to submit their contributions to Double Farley using the online form or email, and until April 10 if communicating by phone.

Submissions can be made in the following ways:

Online using a form on our website: www.confluence.kiwi/flood which you can also find under the Events menu on the website.

By emailing details, including your name and what you would like to give (video, photo, or interview), to creativepartners@doublefarley.com

By calling us 06 2813474, Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.