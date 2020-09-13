Firefighters from Whanganui and Bulls assisted the Marton Volunteer Fire Brigade to battle a garage fire that spread to a neighbouring property early on Saturday morning.

The fire started inside the garage at a Blackwell St property and had spread to a fence and another shed on an adjacent property in High St when firefighters arrived at 1.20am.

"The fire had spread to a caravan, another vehicle and the fence at the property when we arrived," Marton senior station officer Bill Down said.

"It took us a couple of minutes to realise that a shed on the adjoining property was also on fire."

An occupant of the High St property had been attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and was later treated for smoke inhalation.

"He was trying to protect his property but it is much safer for people to stay clear and wait for us," Down said.

Firefighters were able to save the dwelling at the Blackwell St property and established that no one was in the house.

"I can't speculate about the cause of the fire and it is under investigation," Down said.

The Marton brigade also attended a shed fire in Wanganui Rd just after 4pm on Saturday.

"The fire was contained to the shed and we got it out fairly quickly," said Down.

"It may have been started by a still hot ride-on mower that was parked on dry grass nearby.

"It is timely to remind people to make sure machinery has cooled down before walking away."

Down said there were five call-outs in the Marton area on Saturday.

Two were false alarms and the other was a rubbish fire.