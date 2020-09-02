Six fire engines from around the Whanganui region are using all forces to extinguish a fire that has engulfed a large commercial building in Taihape.

Fire and Emergency was called around 6.20am today to the building near the Taihape railway station.

FENZ spokesman Carlos Dempsey said he was not certain the exact location of the building but it was close to Eagle St.

He said supporting crews from around the Rangitīkei district were being called in.

Twelve supporting vehicles have been called to the scene, including a hazmat vehicle from Palmerston North due to asbestos in the roof of the building.

"The fire is under control but not fully extinguished and we've got specialist fire investigators on the scene that will begin their investigations when it is safe to do so," Dempsey said.

He said they will be on the location for some time to make sure it is safe.

There have been no reports of injuries at this stage.