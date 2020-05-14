Rural fire crews were called to monitor a controlled burn-off spewing smoke across State Highway 3 on Thursday.

Fire services were notified around 2pm of a fire in Kai Iwi, where the smoke was a hazard for drivers.

Deputy principal rural fire officer Gavin Pryce said the fire itself didn't pose a threat, it was the large amount of smoke it was producing and its impact on nearby roads.

"It was a controlled burn-off," Pryce said.

Rural fireservices were called to the scene around 2pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

"The farmer was burning off small amounts of forestry slash, which is the leftovers you have from harvesting pine trees and they often push it into heaps and burn it off once its dry.

"It generated a whole lot of smoke. With very little wind, it was pushing the smoke across State Highway 3 and created quite a hazard for traffic."

Three water tankers had to be brought in, including one from Hawera, as there was no available water on-site or nearby.

Traffic management was put in place, with a 50km speed limit imposed while the crews were working on the fire. Traffic management was kept in place overnight in case of a flare-up.

Traffic management imposed a 50km speed limit due to the hazard the smoke created. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews left around 6pm. "It was still burning when we left," Pryce said. "All we did was contain the fire and knock down the flames to minimise the smoke impact."

He said it was open fire season and the farmer was well within his rights to burn, but told others to be cautious.

"If people are going to be burning close to a road, they need to check the current and forecasted weather conditions.

"Some fires, like this one for example, will continue to burn and smoulder away for a couple of days and of course the weather can change quite considerably, which could cause some issues with that smoke again or even some potential for the fire to spread."