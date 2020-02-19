Fire and Emergency crews were called to Whanganui scrap dealer Molten Metals after a fire broke out about 5.15pm on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a number of car bodies and scrap caught fire at the back of the yard.

The fire took about two hours to extinguish and three fire appliances attended.

Whanganui senior station officer Jes Sorensen said the first two responding crews quickly managed to control the fire and extinguished it, and then began mopping up.

There were no reports of injuries and no valuables were damaged in the fire.

Molten Metals confirmed no one was in the yard at the time of the fire and no damage was done to the rest of the yard.

