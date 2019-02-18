The chance of a spark creating a fire has prompted Ruapehu District Council to temporarily halt its roadside mowing operations.

Yesterday, the district moved into a restricted fire season and land transport team leader Andrea Nicol said given the district was very dry, like the rest of New Zealand, extra caution was needed.

"We have now had a long period without significant rain and the abundant vegetation that took off during spring has now dried off," Nicol said.

"These very dry conditions increase the chance of a single spark creating a fire that could very quickly get out of control.

"The halt on roadside mowing will stay in place until the fire risk drops, which isn't expected for another two to four weeks."

The major fire near Nelson and a large scrub fire last week in Mangakino were both thought to have been started by machinery, she said.

"People should also be aware that all Department of Conservation (DoC) land, which makes up a large part of Ruapehu, has a permanent fire restriction in place," Nicol said.

"Anyone lighting a fire within 1km of DoC land needs to contact the DoC area office for a permit, while outside of these areas people should first check the FENZ website www.checkitsalright.nz."