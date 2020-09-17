It's all welcome to a lifestyle farming afternoon in rural Whanganui on September 27 - the first day of daylight saving.

The event is put on by the Lifestyle Farming Club, and will be at Brenda and Andy Collins' Fordell property.

There will be demonstrations of lamb docking and chainsaw maintenance and safety. Participants will also be able to find out about riparian planting to improve water quality, and ways to prevent the spread of sheep measles.

The club has existed for just over a year and has about 50 members, according to co-ordinator Marie Grice. It is loosely linked to Wanganui Veterinary Services and Wanganui Farm Supplies.

It began from the observation that more and more people are buying lifestyle blocks - and those novice farmers don't know how to build fences or manage livestock.

"It's quite frustrating if you don't know who to talk to about farming things. It's nice to have a supportive environment where you can ask questions," Grice said.

The purpose of the club is to share skills and knowledge - and bring together people in similar situations.

Membership costs $65 a year. Members receive Grice's newsletters on seasonal topics, and she and her team organise about three events a year.

• The September 27 event one might be subject to Covid-19 alert level restrictions. Attendees need to register by emailing marie@wgvets.co.nz.