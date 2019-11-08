KAIPARA CONNECTION

A 90-year-old Dargaville man says he is well chuffed to have his short story published in a book celebrating human kindness.

John O'Neill had his story entitled SOS published in Timeless Wisdom, a four-part book series of true stories that reveal the depths of human experience as well as celebrating international writers over the age of 60.

He says this is the first time he has had a story published in many many years and is "very well pleased about it".

