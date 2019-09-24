Comment

Not for the first time, the hard-working farming fraternity is feeling hard done by – particularly the royal and ancient order of teat-tweakers.

Here they are, diligently evacuating a warm bed at four o'clock every morning rain, hail or frost – or at least their sharemilkers are – to do the hard yards down at the milking shed, and what response do they get for all the sacrifice and travail? Nothing but public ingratitude and ordure. Hoboy, talk about tugging a tough teatie!

Why keep doing it? Well, someone's got to keep the country solvent and feed the world,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.