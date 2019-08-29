Federated Farmers is concerned that the government's call on councils to "power up" the four wellbeings re-introduced into local government legislation will pile more costs on to ratepayers.

"Councils up and down the country have lost the battle to keep rates increases in touch with inflation, and debt levels are soaring," federation president Katie Milne said.

"Many can't keep up with the costs of activities and infrastructure maintenance/replacement that most residents would count as core — water, stormwater, flood protection, local roads, rubbish and recycling collection, yet Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has just exhorted councils to power up ways communities can realise their ambitions for social, economic, environmental and cultural priorities."

The minister wanted to increase local government's role in the design and targeting of public services provided by central government, more innovative community participation, more meaningful relationships with Maori, and prioritisation of community wellbeing driven by robust data.

"These may well be useful things, but are they priorities for the ratepayers who foot the ever-increasing bills? Federated Farmers is really concerned this will spur councils into new activities and spending," she said.