Accurate record keeping is essential if you want to avoid costly mistakes.

Parentage errors can quickly add up to big losses, both within an individual herd and across the whole sector.

During a busy calving season, accurate record-keeping can be tricky.

A 2011 study of 97 farms showed that about two in every 10 calves were incorrectly matched with their sires and/or dams. DNA testing can correct these errors before they cost you money.

Advertisement

The compounding nature of genetic gain means the impact of low genetic merit heifers is perpetuated in their progeny long after the animal has left the herd.

Mis-parentage in your herd also creates risk at mating time, as management of inbreeding is compromised.

In addition to within herd costs, incorrect parentage records mean a large proportion of daughters assigned to an individual sire will not actually be his.

This undermines pedigree information which forms the foundation for genetic evaluation, ultimately hindering genetic progress in the national herd.

Worth the investment

For a relatively small investment (about $30 per calf), DNA testing checks the genomic profile of a calf against its likely sire. If they don't match, the calf's profile is compared to other possible bulls, and the true sire determined.

Genetic improvement has a direct economic value to farm profitability. Each year, genetically superior heifers enter the milking herd. These animals add value, initially through their own performance, and subsequently through the genetics passed on to their daughters.

Assuming the average rate of gain over the next 10 years will be $11/cow/year, this value will accumulate to around $250,000/ herd, or $3 billion across the dairy sector.

Why DNA test?

•Provides peace of mind that sires for each replacement heifer is accurately match to its parents

• Confirms the mothers of your heifers (note: this costs more than a standard DNA test).

• Ensures that the data generated by your herd adds value to national genetic evaluations.

For more info:

On how pedigree influences evaluations, visit: dairynz.co.nz/parentage

• Melissa Stephen is a genetic evaluation developer for DairyNZ