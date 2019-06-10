All the ingredients for a successful championship came together for the sheep dog trial nationals which took place in the Mid North at the end of May.

Organiser Sean Haynes said the months of planning, along with the efforts by a core team of volunteer helpers who all put their shoulders to the wheel, ensured the week-long event was a massive success and a great credit to the hosting centre.

"We got some really good feedback from all the visitors that they really enjoyed the trial. There's two things you need to have a good trial, that the food is good and the sheep are good. Northland did really well too, and everybody likes being up here," Haynes said.

On behalf of organisers, he thanked all the landowners and the myriad of businesses for supporting the championships and making it happen.

Advertisement

****

Results from the Tux North Island and New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Championships 2019 held at Ohaeawai and hosted by the Northland SDTC from May 27-31 were as follows.

Note the results all relate to the national titles, i.e. running from 1st place to 7th, but the dog with the highest first round score won the North Island title.

Event 1, Long Head, judged by Ken Lobb from Taranaki: Andy Clark with Girl (from the Tui Tupu SDTC, 1st round score; 95.50, 2nd round score 96.50, total 192) 1, Neil Evans with Tess (96, 94.5, 190.5) 2, Stuart Child with Mitch (94, 93, 187) 3, Bo Milner with Snow (94.25, 91, 185.25) 4, Neville Child with Harry (94.75, 87, 181.75) 5, Ruie Bridge with Max (95, 85, 180) 6, Graeme Brier with Sumo (94.5, 82, 176.5) 7; thus Evans and Tess (from the Omihi SDTC) claim the NI title.

Event 2, Short Head and Yard, judged by Kerry Pauling from Canterbury centre: N Child with Harry (Maungakaramea, 97, 97, 194) 1, Guy Peacock with Chief (97.5, 95.5, 193) 2, S Child with Brodie (96.5, 95, 191.50) 3, Henry Gaddum with Ming* (96.25, 94, 190.25) 4, Brian Dickison with Cole (97.25, 90, 187.25) 5, Andy Clark with Girl (96.75, 88, 184.75) 6, H Gaddum with Tau (98, 76, 174) 7; thus Gaddum and Tau (Ruakituri) claim the NI title.

Event 3, Zig Zag Huntaway judged by Steve Blanchard from the Canterbury centre: Murray Child with Frank (Maungakaramea, 96.5, 94.5, 191) 1, Leighton Bellringer with Boogie (95.75, 92, 187.75) 2, Alex Matthews with Bonnie (95.5, 91.5, 187) 3, Derek Deans with Cheviot (96, 90.5, 186.50) 4, Noddy Halley with Jade (97, 88, 185) 5, Tim Stevenson with Cruze (96.75, 69.5, 166.25) 6, Matthew McMurray with Jed (95.25, 47, 142.25) 7; thus Halley and Jade (Waingake) winning the North Island title.

Event IV, Straight Huntaway, judged by Gavin Drake from the Wanganui centre: Steph Tweed with Grit* (Waikari, 97, 95.5, 192.5) 1, Colin Bolton with Crime (95.75, 93, 188.75) 2, Hamish Parkinson with Force (95, 92, 187) 3, Leo Edgington with Bully (95.5, 90, 185.5) 4, Grant West with Swaggs (96.25, 88, 184.25) 5, Josh Brennan with Rock (95.25, 87, 182.25) 6, Scott McRae with Toby (96, 49, 145) 7; thus Tweed and Grit also claiming the North Island title as well.

* Indicates images of both Tweed and Gaddum accompanied the article on the nationals which ran in last Tuesday's edition of the Northland Age.